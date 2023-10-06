Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite Tony Mowbray’s famous love of chocolate in press conferences, he’s a manager who clearly has no problem getting fired up in the mornings.

And despite Middlesbrough getting the better of the Black Cats more than once in recent history, the home side should be confident heading into Saturday’s 12.30pm derby with the Teessiders at the Stadium of Light.

Why? Because Mowbray is emerging as the king of Championship lunchtime kick-offs - having overseen just one defeat in a magnificent recent record in seven early starts while in charge of the Black Cats.

So, from four clean sheets and a 5-0 thrashing, to vital victories against play-off rivals, here’s a rundown of Sunderland’s full early-afternoon record under Mowbray.

Sunderland 5-0 Southampton

Sunderland’s most recent early start resulted in one of the best home performances in recent memory. Jack Clarke put the hosts ahead just one minute into the game, with two more first-half-goals coming from Pierre Ekwah to secure a 3-0 lead at the break.

Bradley Dack also joined in on the action early in the second half with his first goal as a Sunderland player, before Chris Rigg applied the icing to the cake by finding the net in added time to become Sunderland’s youngest league goalscorer.

West Brom 1-2 Sunderland – April 23, 2023

The three points Sunderland needed at The Hawthorns to boost their chances of making the Championship looked a forlorn hope when Luke O’Nien gave away a controversial penalty in the first half.

O’Nien was adjudged to have fouled John Swift, who went down after minimal contact before taking the penalty and putting the hosts ahead. But justice was delivered by Dennis Cirkin in the second half, as the left-back’s two goals gave Sunderland all three points and pushed them up to sixth place in the table with two games of the season remaining.

Norwich 0-1 Sunderland – March 12, 2023

Still stung by a shocking 5-1 home defeat to former manager Alex Neil’s Stoke, Sunderland fans travelled to Carrow Road in hope as much as expectation.

But Mowbray’s men bounced back in style from their worst defeat in his reign, with Abdoullah Ba’s maiden Championship goal giving them an early lead. Having created that opener, Joe Gelhardt spurned a great chance to double Sunderland’s lead, while Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn made a couple of good saves.

But it was the defensive performances of O’Nien and Dan Ballard which stood out most as Sunderland held out for a priceless victory on the road.

Coventry 2-1 Sunderland – February 25. 2023

Mowbray’s only defeat as Sunderland manager in an early kick-off came in this Championship grudge match. Jamie Allen put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute before Viktor Gyokeres doubled Coventry’s advantage in the 89th minute.

Amad Diallo scored a consolation goal deep into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough for Sunderland as they slipped to a third league game without a win.

Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough – January 22, 2023

Never mind the impact it had on the Black Cats, this victory over the club where Mowbray made his name as a player seemed to spur Boro on in last season’s Championship promotion race.

After a goalless first half, the Sunday lunchtime crowd saw Dael Fry receive a red card and concede a penalty for bringing down Ross Stewart early in the second period. Stewart picked himself up to take the spot kick, and scored – if only at the second attempt after Zack Steffen saved his original effort.

Manchester United loanee Amad then made sure of the three points in the 81st minute with a lovely curling effort from inside the area. But defeat at the Stadium of Light triggered a positive response from the visitors, who won their next five games to move into the automatic promotion picture.

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn – December 26, 2022

Sunderland’s early-bird Boxing Day victory over another of Mowbray’s former sides lifted them to ninth place in the Championship, and just two points off the play-off places.

Having scored at the wrong end to gift Blackburn the lead, Stewart won and scored a penalty to draw the Black Cats level, before Everton loanee Ellis Simms came off the bench in the 80th minute to score an added-time winner. It was Simms’ penultimate match before being recalled by parent club Everton.

Sunderland 3-0 Millwall

While eyes elsewhere were on the World Cup, Wearside celebrated a comfortable victory which revived Sunderland’s Championship play-off hopes.

Amad gave the Black Cats the lead early in the second half with a tap-in from close range, before Alex Pritchard then doubled the home side’s advantage with a low shot that found the bottom corner.

Ellis Simms wrapped up the victory in stoppage time after knocking the ball past the on-rushing Millwall keeper George Long and tapping it into an empty net.