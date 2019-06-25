'This would be hilarious!': Sunderland fans react as David Moyes linked with Newcastle United
Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been linked with Newcastle United - and fans of the Black Cats have had plenty to say.
The Magpies are searching for a new manager after it was announced that Rafa Benitez would be leaving the club when his contract expires on June 30.
And a host of names have since been linked with the St James’s Park hotseat, with Jose Mourinho the current favourite with the bookmakers.
Also in with a shout, according to the odds, is Moyes – who spent an unsuccessful season at the Stadium of Light during the 2016/17 campaign, which saw Sunderland relegated from the top flight.
One report suggests that Moyes has approached Mike Ashley to state his interest in the role, and his odds are as short as 5/1 with some bookmakers.
And Sunderland fans were quick to have their say on the rumours.
Here’s what they were saying on social media:
@TomyCuth said: “The club that just keeps on giving”
@mackemdno joked: “Please let there be a god!!”
@1879SAFC commented: “In Moyes we trust”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
@gallon_neil tweeted: “Jesus I'm almost toying with the idea of saying I wouldn't wish him even on them lot”
@KatieNicoll posted: “Go for it lad x”
@MichaelBowers15 added: “Knowing our luck he’ll go there & they’ll finish seventh.”
@HeaderSAFC jested: “Get in and take them down great”
@bekahayre said: “well in moyeseh lad”
@charlton_comedy posted: “Gerrrin, now they will finally know what it's like”
@mickylough95 tweeted: “Scenes when he gets appointed and starts Manquillo in centre midfield on the opening day of the season”
@safcjohn5 commented: “Hilarious! Ashley...make this happen”