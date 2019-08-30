This Chris Maguire post has Sunderland fans excited ahead of Peterborough trip
Chris Maguire is part of the Sunderland squad travelling to Peterborough – despite worries over his fitness ahead of the League One clash
The attacking midfielder, who netted a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, missed training on Thursday after sustaining a knock in the build-up to the Carabao Cup clash at Burnley.
Speaking ahead of the trip to the Posh, Ross said: “All those that missed out at Burnley were rested, with the exception of Chris who had a little bit of a knock.
“We’ll see how they both react, to training and not training, over the course of this evening and then tomorrow morning.”
But while there were fears that Maguire would miss the game against the in-form Peterborough, a post on his Instagram account – shown above – shows he is part of the travelling party.
And while that is no guarantee he will be involved, it has been enough to get Sunderland fans excited.