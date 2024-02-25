The Stadium of Light faithful turned out in their droves once again on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland fell to a defeat against Swansea City.

Two first-half goals from Brazilian winger Ronald paved the way for the Welsh outfit to collect all three points on Wearside - although the Black Cats did give themselves some hope of mounting a comeback from Luke O'Nien halved the deficit with quarter of an hour remaining.

Ultimately, it was to be disappointment for the vast majority of the 41,777 in attendance as Sunderland fell to a third defeat in their last six home games and ensured their search for consistency in front of their own supporters continued.

Despite the defeat, the Black Cats remain in the hunt for a play-off place and their supporters will be crucial between now and the end of the season - but just how does the unwavering backing provided by the Stadium of Light faithful compare with other clubs around the Championship?