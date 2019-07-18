The Sunderland team fans want to see against Benfica B

The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name against Benfica B

Sunderland continue their pre-season preparations against Benfica B this evening – and fans have selected the starting line-up they want to see in Portugal.

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 12:40

In a poll on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page, supporters had their say on the side Jack Ross should name for the clash at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira – with some shock omissions and debuts dished out. Scroll down and click through the pages to see if you agree with the team Sunderland fans voted for:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Having now returned to pre-season training, an overwhelming number of Sunderland fans are keen to see the Scot start against Benfica.

2. CB: Jordan Willis

Ross looks set to experiment with a back three once against in Portugal, and 67% of Sunderland fans want to see the new signing handed his debut against Benfica B.

3. CB: Alim Ozturk

Impressive towards the end of last season, 42% of fans have backed Ozturk to cement his place in the side and start against Benfica B.

4. CB: Tom Flanagan

Completing the back three fans want to see against Benfica is Flanagan - with 35% calling for the Northern Irish international to start.

