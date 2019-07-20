The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name against Belenenses - with FIVE changes
Sunderland take on Belenenses in their third pre-season friendly this evening – and fans have offered their view on the starting line-up Jack Ross should name.
By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 12:17
With the League One season rapidly approaching, fans have called for Ross to make FIVE changes against the top flight outfit – and hand opportunities to some first-team stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans voted for on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page: