The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name tonight

The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name against Belenenses - with FIVE changes

Sunderland take on Belenenses in their third pre-season friendly this evening – and fans have offered their view on the starting line-up Jack Ross should name.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 12:17

With the League One season rapidly approaching, fans have called for Ross to make FIVE changes against the top flight outfit – and hand opportunities to some first-team stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans voted for on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Yet to feature in pre-season, 86% of fans want to see the stopper start against Belenenses

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. CB: Jordan Willis

After making his debut against Benfica B, 73% of Sunderland fans have backed the new signing to start again

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Alim Ozturk

The Turkish centre back is looking to build on his strong end to last season, and 59% of fans voted for him to start against Belenenses.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Conor McLaughlin

31% of fans want to see McLaughlin start as the third and final centre back in Jack Ross' new shape

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3