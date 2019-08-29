The Roar! Takeover and transfer special on our new Sunderland AFC podcast ahead of deadline day
The Sunderland Echo SAFC team return with our latest podcast The Roar! – and this week is a transfer and takeover special.
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:45
Phil Smith, Rich Mennear and Mark Donnelly tackle the week’s big SAFC talking points in the latest episode of The Roar plus much, much more in our new weekly podcast, recorded at the University of Sunderland following the 3-1 victory over Burnley.
You can listen to our podcast here: