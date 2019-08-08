The Roar! Sunderland Echo launches new SAFC podcast with transfer special
The Sunderland Echo today launches our brand new SAFC podcast - The Roar!
By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 18:25
Our team of SAFC writers kick-off with a transfer special reflecting on business done and the other key areas for Jack Ross to strengthen. We also answer your questions plus much, much more in the podcast, recorded at the University of Sunderland. Phil Smith is joined by Richard Mennear, Mark Donnelly and James Copley. You can listen below or on Spotify by clicking this link or SoundCloud by clicking this link.