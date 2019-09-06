The Roar! Latest takeover news and deadline day reflection in our new SAFC podcast
The Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team return with our latest podcast The Roar! – which you can listen to on iTunes, Spotify & Soundcloud.
By James Copley
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 16:53
Recorded at the University of Sunderland, The Echo's SAFC team - Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley - return to mull over the latest takeover talk, dissect deadline day, analyse the Peterborough United drubbing and look ahead to the Black Cats' trip to Accrington Stanley.
