'The new Vincent Kompany': Sunderland fans are thrilled following Jack Ross' latest transfer coup
Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign free agent Jordan Willis, who is reportedly at the Academy of Light undergoing a medical.
The former Coventry City defender had significant interest from several Championship outfits but now seems to have opted for the switch to Wearside.
At 24-years-old, Willis has been a mainstay in the Sky Blues’ side for a number of years and was offered an improved deal by the club.
However, Coventry-born Willis opted to leave having made over 200 appearances.
The former England under-18 and under-19 international played a key role in an EFL Trophy win and scored in Coventry’s 2018 League Two play-off final win.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the news:
@JRGreen99: “Great coup that considering teams in league above were interested”
@SafcRer: “If we get it done today or over weekend great be a good signing”
@christoph_21: “Would be lying if I said I remembered seeing Jordan Willis play, but he's been a regular at this level since 19 and signs for #SAFC at a good age.
“#CCFC wanted to keep him and their manager expected him to go to a Championship club (plenty were interested). No complaints here.”
@paulthomase: “@MichaelBowers15 Jordan Willis would be a good signing if true. Many championship clubs in for him”
@TheRokerEnd: “Jordan Willis set to sign for Sunderland. Powerful and quick defender that we’ve been crying for. #SAFC”
@WallyG1983: “The new Vincent Kompany, welcome aboard Jordan son”
@JohnFromLeague1: “So Jordan Willis has turned down moves to Derby, Bristol City & Luton to join massive Sunderland.
“Why are we able to just take Coventry’s best players at will? We could probably take Highfield Rd & The Ricoh Arena as well if we wanted to. #PUSB #SAFC”
@LukeyD1912: “Jordan Willis on a free is a top signing i have to admit. Get Marcus Maddison in along with a young central midfielder and a number ten it’ll be a good window”
@dgp202: “I thought Jordan Willis was off to the Champo... if we manage to pull this off, it would be a big statement signing. Please make it happen @SunderlandAFC”’