'The new Vincent Kompany': Sunderland fans are thrilled following Jack Ross' latest transfer coup

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign free agent Jordan Willis, who is reportedly at the Academy of Light undergoing a medical.

By James Copley
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 17:08
Sunderland fans react to Jack Ross latest transfer.

The former Coventry City defender had significant interest from several Championship outfits but now seems to have opted for the switch to Wearside.

At 24-years-old, Willis has been a mainstay in the Sky Blues’ side for a number of years and was offered an improved deal by the club.

However, Coventry-born Willis opted to leave having made over 200 appearances.

The former England under-18 and under-19 international played a key role in an EFL Trophy win and scored in Coventry’s 2018 League Two play-off final win.

Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the news:

@JRGreen99: “Great coup that considering teams in league above were interested”

@SafcRer: “If we get it done today or over weekend great be a good signing”

@christoph_21: “Would be lying if I said I remembered seeing Jordan Willis play, but he's been a regular at this level since 19 and signs for #SAFC at a good age.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

“#CCFC wanted to keep him and their manager expected him to go to a Championship club (plenty were interested). No complaints here.”

@paulthomase: “@MichaelBowers15 Jordan Willis would be a good signing if true. Many championship clubs in for him”

@TheRokerEnd: “Jordan Willis set to sign for Sunderland. Powerful and quick defender that we’ve been crying for. #SAFC”

@WallyG1983: “The new Vincent Kompany, welcome aboard Jordan son”

@JohnFromLeague1: “So Jordan Willis has turned down moves to Derby, Bristol City & Luton to join massive Sunderland.

“Why are we able to just take Coventry’s best players at will? We could probably take Highfield Rd & The Ricoh Arena as well if we wanted to. #PUSB #SAFC”

@LukeyD1912: “Jordan Willis on a free is a top signing i have to admit. Get Marcus Maddison in along with a young central midfielder and a number ten it’ll be a good window”

@dgp202: “I thought Jordan Willis was off to the Champo... if we manage to pull this off, it would be a big statement signing. Please make it happen @SunderlandAFC”’