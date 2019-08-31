The games Luke O'Nien and Charlie Wyke will miss after their Sunderland red cards
Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke both saw red for Sunderland at Peterborough United – but which games are they set to miss?
The full-back was dismissed in the second half at the Weston Homes Stadium following an off-the-ball incident with former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney.
And the straight red card means O’Nien will miss the Black Cats’ next three League One games – unless they lodge a successful appeal.
He will be absent for the trip to Accrington Stanley (14 September), the visit of Rotherham (17 September) and the clash with Bolton (21 September).
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Wyke, meanwhile, was sent-off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.
His ban cannot be appealed, but will only cover one league clash.
That means the striker will be forced to sit out the League One trip to Accrington next month, in the first game after the international break.