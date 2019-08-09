The FOUR Sunderland games in-line to be postponed this season
Sunderland could see as many as FOUR of their League One fixtures postponed this season – dependent on international commitments.
The Black Cats saw a number of their third tier fixtures rescheduled last season after a number of first-team players were called-up for their respective international squads.
And a similar fate could befall a number of Sunderland’s scheduled games in the 2019/20 campaign with four games in-line to be re-arranged.
Two home games and two away games could be postponed this term should Jack Ross opt to exercise the league rule which dictates clubs with three international players in their ranks may delay a fixture.
The likes of Jon McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan and Will Grigg are all regular fixtures at international level meaning that the Wearsiders will likely hit the criteria.
However, with Lee Burge providing cover between the sticks and a raft of other replacements available, requests for postponements from Sunderland may not be as likely as they were last season.
But there could still be games delayed, with the FIFA international windows and the games they clash with detailed below:
- September 2 to September 10 – clashes with Burton Albion at home
- October 7 to October 15 – clashes with Fleetwood Town at home
- November 11 to November 19 – clashes with Bristol Rovers away
- March 23 to March 31 – clashes with Southend United away
So mark your diaries, Sunderland fans, as these fixtures may yet change.