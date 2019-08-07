The classy gesture that George Honeyman made to Sunderland staff before sealing Hull City switch
Elliott Dickman has revealed the classy gesture George Honeyman made to Sunderland staff before leaving the club.
The Black Cats’ academy graduate made the move to Hull City for a six-figure fee last week – but was quick to thank the staff who aided his development before saying his final farewells at the Academy of Light.
Honeyman, who captained Sunderland last season, left gifts for the club staff who helped him progress through the ranks on Wearside as he prepared to make the move to Humberside.
And Dickman believes the gesture ‘speaks volumes’ about the former club captain and the high-regard in which he holds those who helped his career progress.
“It speaks volumes of George that he left gifts for everybody,” revealed the club’s under-23 chief, speaking to the Echo.
“He’s very thankful for the big part we've had for his career so far and I hope he continues to have a successful one.
“There was bottles of wine, and it’s a token gift which is very much appreciated by everybody within the building.
“There were some for the academy staff, some for the first-team staff – mainly the people who have been in and around George’s time at the club.
“Josh Maja did something similar when he left and George has maybe seen that and thought he’d do it as well.
“It’s great to see that he’s appreciated the work that has gone on in the past.”