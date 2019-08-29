The brilliant message Jack Ross had for Sunderland supporters and staff after memorable cup win
Jack Ross spoke of his pride in delivering a memorable night for Sunderland supporters after the 3-1 win over Burnley.
Over 1,000 fans made the trip to Turf Moor and reflecting on the game, the Black Cats boss admitted that he was thrilled to repay their faith after a challenging few years.
“I’ve said often enough, I don’t think about it much from my point of view at the moment,” Ross said.
“Anything you do as a manager you reflect on in time.
“Last night, and I said this to the players in the dressing room, I was just delighted for them because they’re the ones who have to do the hard work on the park.
“It doesn’t matter what plan I come up with, they’re the ones who have to carry it out.
“I enjoyed it, but for me, other than the players, what I probably took the greatest pride from was that as a club, we went to a Premier League ground and recorded a win like that.
“For the people who work at the club and the supporters, those that went down and those that couldn’t, it has been tough over the last few years and they’ve had a bit of stick.
“I’m sure others have enjoyed giving them stick.
“So it was nice for us as a club to go to a Premier League club and show, we’re a good club and a good team.
“It doesn’t last for long because you have another game on Saturday but it was a nice feeling.”
Ross admitted that it underlined everyone’s desire to get the club back to the top tiers.
“It has been reported as an upset but ordinarily I think a League One team getting that kind of result would get even more headlines,” he said.
“It’s that perception of us as a club and it’s a correct one, we’re working our way hopefully back towards that.
“We have so much infrastructure that is Premier League, we need to make sure the important parts are right.
“It’s another taster for us, to say, this is why we work so hard to try and get the club back to the level it should be at.”