The 23 pictures Sunderland fans will LOVE after the cup giant-killing over Burnley

Sunderland completed a Carabao Cup shock against Premier League side Burnley – as Jack Ross’ side sealed a spot in the third round of the competition.

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 12:28

Goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson sealed a memorable victory at Turf Moor – and our photographer Frank Reid captured the best on and off-field action from the evening. Scroll down and click through the pages to see his best photos from the win over Burnley – which Sunderland fans are guaranteed to love:

1. Jack's Back!

Jack Baldwin returned to the Sunderland defence and put in an assured performance against Premier League opposition.

2. A happy fan at full-time

Sunderland supporters were sent home happy after a 3-1 win

3. Fantastic support

Over 1,000 fans made the journey from Wearside to the North West

4. These two shone last night!

Both George Dobson and Luke O'Nien put in stunning performances at Turf Moor

