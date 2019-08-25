Chris Maguire celebrates against AFC Wimbledon

The 20 photos Sunderland fans will love after exciting 3-1 League One win over AFC Wimbledon as potential American investors watch on

Sunderland extended their winning run to four games thanks to an impressive 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 11:54

And our photographer, Frank Reid, captured the best of the action throughout the afternoon, with shots of all the best on and off-field action as a Chris Maguire hat-trick fired the Black Cats to another three points. Sunderland are now joint-top of the division with 11 points ahead of a busy week on the road with games against Burnley away in the League Cup and Peterborough away in League One next weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see 20 of our best photographs from the win over AFC Wimbledon – which we’re sure Sunderland fans will love:

1. Potential new investors

Sunderland's potential new investors were in the stands with Charlie Methven.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. 'We've won 3-1!'

Sunderland fans were definitely pleased with that performance

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Lots of young fans in the stands

Look at the excitement!

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans were loud against AFC Wimbledon

Passionate as always

Photo: Frank Reid

