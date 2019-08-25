The 20 photos Sunderland fans will love after exciting 3-1 League One win over AFC Wimbledon as potential American investors watch on
Sunderland extended their winning run to four games thanks to an impressive 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.
And our photographer, Frank Reid, captured the best of the action throughout the afternoon, with shots of all the best on and off-field action as a Chris Maguire hat-trick fired the Black Cats to another three points. Sunderland are now joint-top of the division with 11 points ahead of a busy week on the road with games against Burnley away in the League Cup and Peterborough away in League One next weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see 20 of our best photographs from the win over AFC Wimbledon – which we’re sure Sunderland fans will love: