As per EFL rules, the Black Cats are able to sign free agents following the closure of the summer transfer window. And while Jack Ross’ squad currently looks well-stocked across the board, there are some attractive names still available for no transfer fee. Scroll down and click through the pages to see 11 of the exciting free agents Sunderland could still look to sign:
1. LLOYD DYER
Having left Bolton Wanderers during their tumultuous summer, Dyer is on the lookout for a new club. Quick and skilful, he could be the added creative presence Sunderland have been craving.
Photo: Gareth Copley
2. EFE AMBROSE
The ex-Derby and Celtic defender is a regular international and, with top flight experience, would be a fine addition for most League One clubs. Again though, his wage expectations could prove tricky.
Photo: Charles McQuillan
3. VICTOR ANICHEBE
The ex-Sunderland striker has been without a club for 18 months, and is currently training with League One rivals Doncaster. His quality is well-documented, but doubts persist over his fitness levels.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. BEN GLADWIN
Another who has struggled with injuries of late, Gladwin failed to feature regularly at Blackburn last term. If he can rediscover his pre-injury form, though, then he could be something of a coup.
Photo: Ker Robertson
