Table-topping Sunderland Ladies maintain unbeaten start after win over Nottingham Forest
Sunderland Ladies maintained their unbeaten start in all competitions as they dispatched Nottingham Forest Women in the FAWNL.
Forest took the lead just eight minutes into the game when Precious Hamilton found the net at the near post.
Sunderland’s Grace McCatty – on the weekend of her 30th birthday – found the equaliser for Mel Reay’s side with a deflected shot.
The Black Cats took the lead with half an hour played thanks to a stunning strike from Katie Barker – the tricky winger found the corner of the net from 25 yards out. Jessica Brown hit the bar four minutes from half-time with a powerful strike.
Bridget Galloway wrapped up the three points. The striker – nicknamed The Goat (greatest of all time) due to her uncanny knack for scoring – fired home from outside of the area. Sunderland remain top of the league.