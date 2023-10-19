Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Sunderland fans, Saturday’s trip to Stoke is more than just a chance for three Championship points, but an opportunity to exact sweet revenge - and inflict further pain - on former manager Alex Neil.

Indeed, with Stoke starting the season poorly and their supporters having turned on him, the pain of a defeat by the club Neil walked out on to join the Potters could prove terminal But what price Sunderland getting a result against a man who returned to haunt them last season by overseeing Stoke’s 5-1 rout of the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?

History shows that Neil is far from the only former Sunderland manager to get one over on them after leaving Wearside . . .

From November 2006 to now, Sunderland have faced a side with one of their former managers at the helm on 21 occasions - and the stats of those games generally make uncomfortable reading for Wearside fans. For the Black Cats have won just four of these games, while suffering no less than 13 defeats.

The man who has punished them most after leaving the Stadium of Light? Steve Bruce. Sunderland are winless against him since his reign on Wearside ended in 2011.

While Stoke’s romp last season was the first and only time they have been reunited with Neil, Sunderland also struggled badly against teams led by Mick McCarthy, who masterminded six wins over the Black Cats. But Sunderland did manage two wins over the man who took them to promotion in 2005, including a 5-2 victory over his Wolves side at the Stadium of Light in 2009.

Sam Allardyce came face to face with the Black Cats just once after leaving for England in 2016. But it was a memorable day for Sunderland, who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park

Other than that one-hit wonder against Big Sam, Sunderland’s biggest victim among the ex-managers they have faced in recent times? Simon Grayson, who has just two points to show from three games against the Black Cats in charge of Fleetwood and Blackpool since his Stadium of Light sacking in October 2017.

Sunderland results against ex-managers since 2006:

Alex Neil

Sunderland 1-5 Stoke March 2023

Simon Grayson

Fleetwood 2-2 Sunderland Sep 2021

Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Feb 2021

Sunderland 1-1 Blackpool Dec 2019

Sam Allardyce

Palace 0-4 Sunderland Feb 2017

Steve Bruce

Sunderland 0-3 Villa March 2018

Aston Villa 2-1 Nov 2017

Hull 1-1 Sunderland March 2015

Sunderland 1-3 Hull Dec 2014

Hull 3-0 Sunderland March 2014

Sunderland 0-2 Hull Feb 2014

Hull 1-0 Sunderland Nov 2013

Mick Mccarthy

Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Feb 2018

Ipswich 5-2 Sunderland Sep 2017

Wolves 2-1 Sunderland Dec 2011

Sunderland 1-3 Wolves May 2011

Wolves 3-2 Sunderland Nov 2010

Wolves 2-1 Sunderland May 2010

Sunderland 5-2 Wolves Sep 2009

Sunderland 2-1 Wolves Apr 2007

Wolves 1-1 Sunderland Nov 2006