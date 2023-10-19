Sunderland's worrying record against former managers ahead of meeting with Alex Neil's Stoke City
Josh Edwards and Lewis McGarry take a look at Sunderland's record against former managers ahead of the Black Cats' meeting with Alex Neil's Stoke City side.
For Sunderland fans, Saturday’s trip to Stoke is more than just a chance for three Championship points, but an opportunity to exact sweet revenge - and inflict further pain - on former manager Alex Neil.
Indeed, with Stoke starting the season poorly and their supporters having turned on him, the pain of a defeat by the club Neil walked out on to join the Potters could prove terminal But what price Sunderland getting a result against a man who returned to haunt them last season by overseeing Stoke’s 5-1 rout of the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?
History shows that Neil is far from the only former Sunderland manager to get one over on them after leaving Wearside . . .
From November 2006 to now, Sunderland have faced a side with one of their former managers at the helm on 21 occasions - and the stats of those games generally make uncomfortable reading for Wearside fans. For the Black Cats have won just four of these games, while suffering no less than 13 defeats.
The man who has punished them most after leaving the Stadium of Light? Steve Bruce. Sunderland are winless against him since his reign on Wearside ended in 2011.
While Stoke’s romp last season was the first and only time they have been reunited with Neil, Sunderland also struggled badly against teams led by Mick McCarthy, who masterminded six wins over the Black Cats. But Sunderland did manage two wins over the man who took them to promotion in 2005, including a 5-2 victory over his Wolves side at the Stadium of Light in 2009.
Sam Allardyce came face to face with the Black Cats just once after leaving for England in 2016. But it was a memorable day for Sunderland, who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park
Other than that one-hit wonder against Big Sam, Sunderland’s biggest victim among the ex-managers they have faced in recent times? Simon Grayson, who has just two points to show from three games against the Black Cats in charge of Fleetwood and Blackpool since his Stadium of Light sacking in October 2017.
Sunderland results against ex-managers since 2006:
Alex Neil
Sunderland 1-5 Stoke March 2023
Simon Grayson
Fleetwood 2-2 Sunderland Sep 2021
Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Feb 2021
Sunderland 1-1 Blackpool Dec 2019
Sam Allardyce
Palace 0-4 Sunderland Feb 2017
Steve Bruce
Sunderland 0-3 Villa March 2018
Aston Villa 2-1 Nov 2017
Hull 1-1 Sunderland March 2015
Sunderland 1-3 Hull Dec 2014
Hull 3-0 Sunderland March 2014
Sunderland 0-2 Hull Feb 2014
Hull 1-0 Sunderland Nov 2013
Mick Mccarthy
Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Feb 2018
Ipswich 5-2 Sunderland Sep 2017
Wolves 2-1 Sunderland Dec 2011
Sunderland 1-3 Wolves May 2011
Wolves 3-2 Sunderland Nov 2010
Wolves 2-1 Sunderland May 2010
Sunderland 5-2 Wolves Sep 2009
Sunderland 2-1 Wolves Apr 2007
Wolves 1-1 Sunderland Nov 2006
4 wins 4 draws 13 losses