Sunderland's weekend opponents handed transfer blow, Cats trio favourites for top-scorer, Wycombe sign QPR man - League One round-up
Sunderland’s opponents for this weekend’s opening League One fixture at the Stadium of Light have been handed a transfer blow.
Oxford United have lost Gavin Whyte to Championship Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee ahead of their game against Jack Ross’ Black Cats on Saturday but are expected to sign promising Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn on loan.
Whyte made 47 appearances and scored nine goals for the U’s in his first season in professional football. Manager Karl Robinson said: "We wish Gavin all the luck in the world on his move.
“He's a fantastic footballer and has been a great servant to the football club and I'm sure he will do very well at Cardiff. We wish him all the best for the future."
Three of Sunderland’s strikers are among the favourites to become League One top goalscorer this season.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Forwards Will Grigg, Charlie Wyke and Marc McNulty are all in the top-ten with the bookies - Grigg is considered fourth favourite overall, with Wyke and McNulty joint sixth, according to betting outlet Ladbrokes.
QPR striker David Wheeler has signed for Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer after his loan at MK Dons last campaign came to an end.
The 28-year-old joined the R’s from Exeter City in 2017 but made just nine appearances and scoring one goal since then.
The London club said: “Everyone at QPR would like to thank David for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”