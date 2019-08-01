Could these be Sunderland's new squad numbers?

The Black Cats are yet to confirm who will take which number in the new campaign, which kicks-off against Oxford United on Saturday, August 3.

But some behind the scenes pictures posted on the club’s official website could offer some hints as to who will take which number – with the players decked out in numbered training gear.

And if the numbers are correct, there could be noticeable changes in store.

New signing Conor McLaughlin looks set to take the number two shirt left vacant by the departure of Adam Matthews, while fellow defender Jordan Willis was wearing the number four shirt during training. That was worn by Glenn Loovens last term, and it remains to be seen whether he will switch number for the new campaign.

Fellow new boy George Dobson was training in number 17, last worn by Lewis Morgan, while loanee Marc McNulty wore 29.

The number six shirt left vacant by Lee Cattermole is taken by Max Power and Elliot Embleton was decked out in number 17 wear after returning from a loan spell at Grimsby Town.

Meanwhile, youngsters Jack Bainbridge and Benji Kimpioka took the number 30 and 31 shirts respectively.

Everyone else remained unchanged in the training photos, although there is the potential for change with the number three shirt now vacant following the departure of Bryan Oviedo.

Here’s a full list of what could be the Black Cats’ full squad numbers:

1- Jon McLaughlin

2- Conor McLaughlin

4 – Jordan Willis

5 – Alim Ozturk

6 – Max Power

7 – Chris Maguire

8 – Dylan McGeouch

9 – Charlie Wyke

10 – George Honeyman

11 – Lynden Gooch

12 – Tom Flanagan

13 – Luke O’Nien

14 – Duncan Watmore

15 – Jack Baldwin

17 – Elliot Embleton

19 – Aiden McGeady

22 – Will Grigg

23 – Grant Leadbitter

29 – Marc McNulty

30 – Jack Bainbridge

31 – Benji Kimpioka

33 – Denver Hume