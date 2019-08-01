Sunderland's training photos offer squad number hint - are these what the Black Cats will be wearing?
With the League One season rapidly approaching, a series of training pictures have offered a potential insight into Sunderland’s new squad numbers.
The Black Cats are yet to confirm who will take which number in the new campaign, which kicks-off against Oxford United on Saturday, August 3.
But some behind the scenes pictures posted on the club’s official website could offer some hints as to who will take which number – with the players decked out in numbered training gear.
And if the numbers are correct, there could be noticeable changes in store.
New signing Conor McLaughlin looks set to take the number two shirt left vacant by the departure of Adam Matthews, while fellow defender Jordan Willis was wearing the number four shirt during training. That was worn by Glenn Loovens last term, and it remains to be seen whether he will switch number for the new campaign.
Fellow new boy George Dobson was training in number 17, last worn by Lewis Morgan, while loanee Marc McNulty wore 29.
The number six shirt left vacant by Lee Cattermole is taken by Max Power and Elliot Embleton was decked out in number 17 wear after returning from a loan spell at Grimsby Town.
Meanwhile, youngsters Jack Bainbridge and Benji Kimpioka took the number 30 and 31 shirts respectively.
Everyone else remained unchanged in the training photos, although there is the potential for change with the number three shirt now vacant following the departure of Bryan Oviedo.
Here’s a full list of what could be the Black Cats’ full squad numbers:
1- Jon McLaughlin
2- Conor McLaughlin
4 – Jordan Willis
5 – Alim Ozturk
6 – Max Power
7 – Chris Maguire
8 – Dylan McGeouch
9 – Charlie Wyke
10 – George Honeyman
11 – Lynden Gooch
12 – Tom Flanagan
13 – Luke O’Nien
14 – Duncan Watmore
15 – Jack Baldwin
17 – Elliot Embleton
19 – Aiden McGeady
22 – Will Grigg
23 – Grant Leadbitter
29 – Marc McNulty
30 – Jack Bainbridge
31 – Benji Kimpioka
33 – Denver Hume
TBC – Lee Burge, Glenn Loovens