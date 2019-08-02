Sunderland's squad numbers for the upcoming League One season revealed
Sunderland have released their squad numbers for the 2019/2020 League One season.
And the club’s five summer signings have all been allocated numbers for the upcoming campaign, with Jack Ross’ men looking to achieve promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking.
New boy Jordan Willis takes the number four shirt, which was previously assigned to Glenn Loovens, who remains at Sunderland and switches to 24. Fellow summer signing George Dobson picks up the 18 shirt left free by Donald Love after the defender’s departure to Shrewsbury Town.
Marc McNulty, signed from Reading this summer, takes the number ten shirt left after captain George Honeyman’s departure to Hull City earlier this evening.
Another new signing, Conor McLaughlin, takes the number two short which was last worn by Adam Matthews – and fellow new recruit, Lee Burge, will wear number 16, with Jon McLaughlin holding on to the number one jersey.
Max Power, who donned the 27 shirt last campaign, has switched to number 6, whilst Elliot Embleton will wear number 17, with Benji Kimpioka moving from 48 to 31.
Full list as follows:
1 Jon McLaughlin
2 Conor McLaughlin
4 Jordan Willis
5 Alim Ozturk
6 Max Power
7 Chris Maguire
8 Dylan McGeouch
9 Charlie Wyke
10 Marc McNulty
11 Lynden Gooch
12 Tom Flanagan
13 Luke O’Nien
14 Duncan Watmore
15 Jack Baldwin
16 Lee Burge
17 Elliot Embleton
18 George Dobson
19 Aiden McGeady
21 Ethan Robson
22 Will Grigg
23 Grant Leadbitter
24 Glenn Loovens
31 Benji Kimpioka
33 Denver Hume
43 Anthony Patterson