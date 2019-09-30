Sunderland's League One rivals set to land former Newcastle United prospect

Sunderland’s third tier rivals Rotherham United are set to run the rule over an ex-Newcastle United prospect as they look to strengthen their League One hand.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 30th September 2019, 12:00 pm
The Echo understands former Magpies winger Callum Roberts is heading down to the New York Stadium for a trial this week.

Roberts has scored seven goals in eight appearances for National League North side Blyth Spartans this season, managed by Lee Clark.

That run has included two hat-tricks in a week against Curzon Ashton and AFC Telford United.

The 22-year-old started his career with United but only made a total of two appearances in black and white – which included a goal in last season’s third round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts has previously had loan spells with Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United. In the summer he was linked with a move to Panathinaikos, but that deal failed to materialise.