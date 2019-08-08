Bury are facing being expelled from the EFL

The Shakers, who earned promotion to the third tier last season, have seen their opening two league fixtures postponed by the EFL.

Those games, which were supposed to take place against MK Dons and Accrington Stanley on August 3 and August 10, were suspended after Bury failed to provide information requested by the EFL in regards to their financial situation.

Owner Steve Dale has placed the club up for sale, but has failed to inform the league of how he plans to settle the club’s debts after a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was approved by their creditors – meaning Bury’s opening two fixtures were called-off.

And now, the North West outfit have seen a third game suspended with the EFL still not in receipt of the desired information.

The league confirmed today that the club’s Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed – while also confirming that they had lifted the suspension on the withdrawal of the club’s membership of the EFL.

That means the Shakers have until August 23 to meet the league’s requirements or they will be expelled from the league, leaving their future hanging perilously in the balance.

An EFL statement said: “The EFL Board is of the strong opinion that it cannot continue to suspend fixtures indefinitely and, after Wednesday’s deadline for information was passed without a successful resolution, it will now lift the suspension on the notice of withdrawal of membership of the EFL.

“Bury were served the notice of withdrawal of membership on 25 July 2019 and it has remained suspended until today (8 August 2019).

“As per the League’s Articles of Association, this will now give the Club 14 days (until 23 August 2019) to meet all outstanding requirements of the League’s insolvency policy or its membership of the EFL will be withdrawn.”

EFL Executive Chair, Debbie Jevans CBE, said: “Albeit regretfully, the Board has been left with no choice but to take the action it has.”