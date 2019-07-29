Sunderland's League One rivals Bury and Bolton could have opening day fixtures postponed
Both clubs have already had 12 points deducted before the season starts as they battle various financial problems and now they face their opening day fixtures being postponed – unless they can satisfy the EFL by 5pm tonight that they can meet commitments.
An EFL statement said: “Following extensive discussions with the Administrators of Bolton Wanderers, the ownership at Bury and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) over the course of the weekend some progress has been achieved in regard to the respective challenges they currently face.
“However, concerns do remain and both clubs are required to provide confirmation to the League’s satisfaction that they can meet all outstanding commitments.
“To give both clubs the maximum opportunity to comply with the request, a deadline of 5pm on Monday 29 July has been set for them to provide the EFL with the necessary evidence. The 5pm cut-off point replaces the noon deadline issued to Bury, which was confirmed on Friday evening.
“If the information is not received, the EFL Board is likely to suspend the opening day fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers (Bolton Wanderers) and MK Dons (Bury) under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.
“The EFL will continue to offer its full assistance and support to both clubs in order to achieve the objective of securing long-term futures for them but with the season now a matter of days away there is no other option but for all outstanding matters to be brought to a conclusion.”