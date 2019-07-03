Sunderland's League One clash with Portsmouth moved for the Sky cameras
Sunderland’s early-season clash with Portsmouth has been moved for TV coverage.
By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:12
The League One fixture will still take place on Saturday, August 17th but will now kick off at 12.30pm.
It is Portsmouth’s third trip to the Stadium of Light in three-and-a-half months.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The game will see the clubs renew a fierce competitive rivalry from last season, which saw Kenny Jackett’s side lift the CHeckatrade Trophy on penalties before the Black Cats won a tense play-off semi-final 1-0 on aggregate.