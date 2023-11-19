Sunderland's Jack Clarke names three Tottenham players he learnt from after transfer from Leeds United
Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has been discussing his spell at Tottenham and what he learnt at the Premier League club.
Jack Clarke says he learnt a great deal at Tottenham despite making just four Premier League appearances for the Premier League club.
Clarke, 22, signed for Spurs from Leeds in 2019 for a reported fee of £8.5million, while he was loaned out to Stoke, QPR and Sunderland during his three-year spell with the North London club. The winger then made his move to Wearside permanent in 2022 and has revived his career on Wearside.
When reflecting on his time at Tottenham, where he worked under Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason and Antonio Conte, Clarke told football.london: "It was a bit of a strange time. I learnt under a lot of different coaches, there were a lot of players coming in and out, it was a transitional period for the club.
"Just being in the building every single day, with top players like Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, even Gareth Bale for a period of time. They are the players you aspire to be when you’re a kid – just sharing the training pitch with them and how they go about their day-to-day business, you can’t help but be in awe of it, you had to apply yourself, learning from coaches at the top level.
"I wasn’t playing every day, but I had to use that timeframe to improve, and I tried to improve by almost mimicking these top players every single day."
On the managers he worked under, Clarke added: "There were a lot of top managers. They all wanted different things – all managers in this day and age play a different style of football, and you have to be adaptable.
"You can only use it to learn – there’s a reason they are top coaches, and there’s a reason top players are there. You have to be a sponge and absorb everything – I tried to do that to the best of my ability. Every day I went into training, I applied myself and tried to get better – I just didn’t have the platform to showcase that. I still use a lot of what I learnt there to this day, and maybe that’s why I’m playing well."