Sunderland's final EFL Trophy opponents revealed ahead of group stages
Sunderland’s final EFL Trophy group stage opponents have been revealed - with Leicester City set to visit the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats had already been drawn with League Two duo Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United in Group A of the competition, with Jack Ross’ side having reached the final last term.
And the final spot in the group will now be taken by Leicester’s under-21 side after the final group stage draw was made on talkSPORT.
The Foxes will visit the Stadium of Light during the competition – with rules stating that all invited academy clubs will play their group stage games away from home.
Sunderland are yet to learn when and where they will face Grimsby and Scunthorpe – but are guaranteed to play two games at the Stadium of Light.
The opening group games of the competition will take place week commencing September 2.