Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil admits most of his mates from school are Newcastle fans but says supporting the Magpies was never an option.

Neil, 22, came through the ranks on Wearside and is a boyhood Black Cats supporter, who attended games with his relatives as a youngster.

“My father and grandad are Sunderland fans," the midfielder explained when asked about his background as a Sunderland fan. "I had season tickets with them from whenever I could go to games, but where I'm actually from, it's Jarrow, Hebburn, and a lot of my mates are Newcastle fans, most of the lads I went to school with are Newcastle fans. I’m sure I’ll get a few messages off my mates."

Saturday's FA Cup match at the Stadium of Light will be the first time Sunderland have played Newcastle for nearly eight years, dating back to March 2016 when they played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

The Black Cats haven't lost a derby since 2011, winning six of their last nine meetings which includes three draws. Asked about his derby memories growing up, Neil replied: “The first derby I can remember is the Kieran Richardson free-kick. That’s the one that I remember. I’ve been to a lot of them since then, but it’s the one I really remember. I was in the South-West corner. Around that area. Almost behind the goal, on the angle from where it hit it.

Neil also has fond memories of Sunderland's 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light in 2015, when Billy Jones was on the scoresheet before Steven Fletcher converted Younes Kaboul’s cross.

“I never really went to the away ones, it was more the home ones," Neil added. "I remember Fletcher at the back post from Kaboul’s cross, Billy Jones' goal. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always been a dream to play in these types of games, but I’ve never played in one, so I don’t really know what it’s going to be like.