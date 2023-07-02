Sunderland have moved quickly to strengthen their centre-back options this summer - providing competition for places on Wearside.

The Black Cats have made two new defensive signings and allowed experienced defender Bailey Wright to leave the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We assess the club’s options and how they could change for head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dan Ballard

Despite making just 19 Championship appearances due to injury setbacks, Ballard’s first season at Sunderland was hugely encouraging.

The 23-year-old showed he was comfortable on the ball and could stand up to the physical challenge of the Championship, after returning from a lengthy foot injury in December.

Ballard’s performances, including appearances for Northern Ireland, has led to interest from Premier League side West Ham, who are said to be preparing a bid for the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland aren’t in a position where they need to sell, though, and can demand a high fee with two years left on the player’s contract - with a club option of an extra year.

It should also be noted Ballard opted to join Sunderland over Burnley last summer as he felt he’d receive more game time on Wearside.

Danny Batth

While he missed the end of the 2022/23 season with a knee injury, Batth was voted the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old was a stalwart at the back for most of the campaign, with his aerial presence and leadership qualities proving key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batth was also forming an effective partnership with Ballard at the start of the year, before the latter picked up a hamstring injury in March.

While praising the defender, Mowbray told Batth at the end of last season to expect more competition for the 2023/24 campaign.

Less than a month into the transfer window, the club have already signed two new centre-backs.

Luke O’Nien

O’Nien’s versatility has proved valuable during his five years at Sunderland, yet his best performances during the 2022/23 season came at centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old is also an excellent leader on the pitch, within a young squad, while he has the physicality and (probably underrated) range of passing to excel at the back.

Mowbray said at the start of this year he sees O’Nien as a central defender, yet he also used the player as a full-back and central midfielder last term.

O’Nien has even joked he could play up front, which is probably a step too far. Still, he remains a valuable member of the squad.

Nectarios Triantis

The first of Sunderland’s two new centre-backs.

At 6 ft 2, Triantis will add more height to the Black Cats’ backline, which the side missed at the end of last season following injuries to Batth, Ballard and Aji Alese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian, who is right footed, only has one year of senior football under his belt, after making 26 appearances for A-League side Central Coast Mariners last season, but ticks a lot of boxes.

Crystal Palace and Stoke were among the clubs tracking Triantis, who excelled in one-on-one defensive duels, winning 72.15%, last term. The centre-back also showed he is confident stepping out with the ball and playing long diagonal passes.

His committed approach meant the defender picked up 10 yellow cards (no reds) during the last campaign and it remains to be seen how quickly he can adapt to the English game.

Jenson Seelt

Like Triantis, Seelt has also been described as a ball-playing centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old played regularly for PSV II in the Dutch second tier during the 2022/23 season and also appears to have the physical attributes needed for the Championship.

At 6 ft 3 tall, Seelt won 70.4% of his defensive duels last season, while using his strength to progress with the ball and look for a forward pass.

Burnley were also interested in the Dutchman earlier this year, while Sunderland had been tracking him for some time.

After signing a five-year deal, with other centre-back options available, Seelt should also have time to adapt to a new league.

Aji Alese

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not yet clear when Alese will be available again after suffering a recurrence of the thigh issue he suffered in February.

The 22-year-old has been back at the Academy of Light with the rest of the squad but hasn’t been running on the grass with the main group.

Alese was signed as a centre-back when he joined Sunderland from West Ham last summer, providing a left-footed option which could bring balance to the squad.

Yet the defender mostly played as a left-back during his first season on Wearside, impressing in the role while rotating with Dennis Cirkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the last campaign, as well as Sunderland’s other centre-back options, it seems likely Alese will predominantly be considered as a left-back again.

He could be moved into a more central position in the future though.

Joe Anderson

Anderson signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, with a club option of a further year, when he joined Sunderland from Everton in January.

Despite the Black Cats’ lack of centre-back options at the end of last season, the 22-year-old didn’t start a game, with Mowbray shuffling his defence and playing full-backs out of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland boss has admitted Anderson is likely to leave on loan this summer to gain more regular first-team football.