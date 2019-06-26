Sunderland youngster opens up on his painful exit and a fresh start in the National League

Luke Molyneux says he is eager to prove Sunderland wrong in the coming years

The 21-year-old has joined Hartlepool United after being released by the Black Cats.

Molyneux started the season as part of Sunderland boss Jack Ross’ threadbare squad but opportunities became increasingly limited and he spent time on loan at Gateshead and then at Pools’ Super 6 Stadium.

The forward, who grew up in the Sunderland academy, had hoped he would be kept on but says he is now focused on proving himself in the National League.

“It was hard to deal with for myself because I’m confident in my own ability and I was quite surprised that I wasn’t kept on there but I didn’t really hear much from Sunderland,” he said.

“I didn’t really get told much and while I was out on loan, I didn’t really feel involved at the club and it was obviously a lot different but I spoke to Jack Ross the day of the deadline but didn’t hear much from the owners or anything.

“It was mainly just, it came to the deadline,” he added.

“I didn’t really get told I wasn’t getting a new contract until a week after the deadline which by then you’re already looking for another club.

“So I was a bit shocked because the first time I had a chat with Jack Ross, I went to see him and he was obviously it was dependent on what league [Sunderland] were in.

“The deadline was after the play-off final and obviously that’s when they found out they’d be staying in League One, so I thought maybe I would be staying – but obviously that wasn’t the case.”

Molyneux excelled in the National League last season and his permanent arrival was greeted with glee by Hartlepool fans.

“It’s just about proving them [Sunderland] wrong now and I think this is definitely going to be an advantage for me and help me as a player,” he said.