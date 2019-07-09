Sunderland will know which Premier League developmental squad they'll face in the EFL Trophy by Friday
The EFL Trophy round one group stage draw will take place on Friday 12 July, 12.30pm.
Jack Ross’ men reached the final of last season’s competition, losing out to season rivals Portsmouth on penalties after a thrilling game.48 EFL teams have already been placed into groups in order to minimise travel for clubs and supporters, with the remaining 16 Invited teams drawn into those on Friday afternoon.
Sunderland have been drawn in Group A with Grimbsy Town and Scunthorpe United and could be joined by youth teams from Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves.
The Black Cats won’t be able to be drawn against North East rivals Newcastle United due to safety issues and concerns over policing even though the pair faced each other in last campaign’s competition – Sunderland triumphing over Newcastle U21’s 4-0.