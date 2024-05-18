Sunderland wideman reacts to contract decision as he prepares to leave the club
Ellis Taylor remains determined to help Sunderland’s under-21s side win this season’s Premier League 2 competition - despite being told he will leave the club this summer.
The 21-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June, with Sunderland confirming he won’t be offered a new deal. Yet Taylor could still finish on a big high, as he prepares to captain the club’s under-21s side in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 against Reading on Monday (7pm kick-off).
A win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium would see the young Black Cats progress to the final of the competition, where they’d face either Chelsea or Tottenham.
After Sunderland’s retained list was announced confirming Taylor will leave the club this summer, the player tweeted: “Has been an absolute pleasure, not over just yet! Hopefully a final to be played and won.”
Taylor came through the ranks at Sunderland, representing the club at under-9s level. The 21-year-old made five appearances for the Black Cats' first team, with his debut coming in 2021 against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.
