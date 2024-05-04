Live

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Updates as Anthony Patterson is dropped and Mike Dodds makes changes

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in their final Championship match of the season - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be looking to end the season on a high after back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Watford. Wednesday, meanwhile, have won their last two matches but still need a point to secure their Championship status for next season.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

11:51 BSTUpdated 12:34 BST

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Sunderland XI: Bishop, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Styles, Robert, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Patterson, Pembele, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Dack, Watson, Hemir

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass, Musaba, Ugbo

Subs: Dawson, B. Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, M. Diaby, Paterson, Gassama, Smith, Cadamarteri

12:47 BST

14' Better from Sunderland

Sunderland moved the ball around better there, with Alese providing a good outlet from left-back.

The ball then broke for Roberts on the edge of Wednesday’s box, before the winger hit his effort wide.

12:43 BST

10' Big chance Wednesday

That was almost 1-0 to the visitors after Windass’ shot appeared to take a deflection.

Musaba couldn’t quite stretch far enough to convert at the far post.

Sunderland have been sloppy in possession so far.

12:41 BST

8' Sunderland slow to react

Sunderland were almost caught out from a short corner there, with Johnson free to receive the ball.

The wing-back’s effort was then blocked by Clarke.

12:36 BSTUpdated 12:37 BST

3' How Sunderland have started

It looks like Sunderland have started with a back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alese and Hume as the full-backs.

Styles is in midfield alongside Ekwah, while Aouchiche appears to be leading the line ahead of Bellingham in the number 10 position.

12:32 BST

KICK-OFF!

Game under way!

12:29 BST

RIP Charlie Hurley

12:27 BST

Here come the players!

Ready to go...

12:21 BST

Warm-up time

11:44 BSTUpdated 11:46 BST

What to make of those sides

So it’s two changes for Sunderland following their 1-0 defeat at Watford last weekend. Nathan Bishop is handed his first league start for Sunderland as Anthony Patterson drops to the bench.

It ends a run of 110 successive league starts for Patterson (including play-offs).

Patrick Roberts also comes into the side as Chris Rigg starts on the bench. Bradley Dack replaces Leo Hjelde in the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday have named an unchanged side following their 3-0 win over West Brom last weekend.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayMillwallWatfordTeam newsSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.