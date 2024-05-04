Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Updates as Anthony Patterson is dropped and Mike Dodds makes changes
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in their final Championship match of the season - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to end the season on a high after back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Watford. Wednesday, meanwhile, have won their last two matches but still need a point to secure their Championship status for next season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Sunderland XI: Bishop, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Styles, Robert, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Patterson, Pembele, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Dack, Watson, Hemir
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa, Johnson, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass, Musaba, Ugbo
Subs: Dawson, B. Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, M. Diaby, Paterson, Gassama, Smith, Cadamarteri
14' Better from Sunderland
Sunderland moved the ball around better there, with Alese providing a good outlet from left-back.
The ball then broke for Roberts on the edge of Wednesday’s box, before the winger hit his effort wide.
10' Big chance Wednesday
That was almost 1-0 to the visitors after Windass’ shot appeared to take a deflection.
Musaba couldn’t quite stretch far enough to convert at the far post.
Sunderland have been sloppy in possession so far.
8' Sunderland slow to react
Sunderland were almost caught out from a short corner there, with Johnson free to receive the ball.
The wing-back’s effort was then blocked by Clarke.
3' How Sunderland have started
It looks like Sunderland have started with a back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alese and Hume as the full-backs.
Styles is in midfield alongside Ekwah, while Aouchiche appears to be leading the line ahead of Bellingham in the number 10 position.
KICK-OFF!
Game under way!
RIP Charlie Hurley
Here come the players!
Ready to go...
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
So it’s two changes for Sunderland following their 1-0 defeat at Watford last weekend. Nathan Bishop is handed his first league start for Sunderland as Anthony Patterson drops to the bench.
It ends a run of 110 successive league starts for Patterson (including play-offs).
Patrick Roberts also comes into the side as Chris Rigg starts on the bench. Bradley Dack replaces Leo Hjelde in the squad.
Sheffield Wednesday have named an unchanged side following their 3-0 win over West Brom last weekend.
