Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Team news, manager latest and TV details ahead of Championship match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in their final Championship match of the season - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be looking to end the season on a high after back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Watford. Wednesday, meanwhile, have won their last two matches but still need a point to secure their Championship status for next season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Styles, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle, Palmer, Iorfa, Bernard, Valentin, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson, Musaba, Ugbo, Windass
Rohl on Sunderland
Here’s what Wednesday boss Danny Rohl had to say when asked about facing Sunderland.
“I think they want to try and say goodbye to the fans and take some points now. Of course they have had some up and downs but when you look at the results, in the last five games they didn’t concede so many goals. They didn’t score too many goals but they are still trying.
“It’s a young group of players with high potential, it’s a high-potential squad. If they come in a flow and we are not ready for this then of course they can play a little bit with freedom and this is always dangerous. For us we need to show them how strong we are, show them our mindset, and if we do this we have a great opportunity.”
How Sheffield Wednesday are shaping up
Wednesday only need to draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to secure their place in the Championship for next season.
Danny Rohl’s side are unbeaten in their last five matches and have recorded back-to-back wins against Blackburn and West Brom to move out of the relegation zone.
The Owls would only be relegated if both Birmingham beat Norwich and Plymouth beat Hull.
Dodds on Sheffield Wednesday fixture
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s match:
“It has the potential to be a very good day. We owe the fans a good result.
“We know they may need a result so they will be fully focused. I think it open up to be an exciting game.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dennis Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but won’t be risked during today’s match following a lengthy layoff. Nazariy Rusyn will also miss today’s fixture as he continues to recover from a calf issue.
Dan Neil (below) and Elliot Embleton will also be targeting a return for pre-season, while long-term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt remain sidelined.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.
After a disappointing end to the campaign, the Black Cats will be looking to end the season on a high in front of their own fans.
Wednesday may also need a point to secure their place in the Championship next season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.