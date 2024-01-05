Sunderland and Newcastle are preparing to face each other for the first time since March 2016.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested some Newcastle fans could turn on Eddie Howe if they lose to Sunderland in the FA Cup.

The Magpies have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions, including three successive losses in the Premier League, ahead of the Wear-Tyne derby at the Stadium of Light. After their short trip to Wearside, Howe's side will face two tough league games against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

When discussing the Sunderland match on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, before Newcastle were beaten 4-2 by Liverpool, Carragher said: “I think if he was to lose that game and this run continues then a section of the supporters might turn against him.

“Newcastle’s record against Sunderland, since 2011, they have won six out of seven. So that is a big game for Eddie Howe. That is a game Newcastle cannot afford to lose, he has to go there with his best team.

“City at home is a tough game, Aston Villa have the best home record in the Premier League, so those Premier League games could go wrong but I think that the Newcastle fans can, not accept losing those games, but the Newcastle fans know tonight is going to be a tough game.

“But that one [Sunderland] is the one where the crowd could turn and right now I think Eddie Howe has most those supporters in the palm of his hand.”