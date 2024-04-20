Here’s what Millwall boss Harris had to say about Millwall’s relegation battle and today’s match:

“We don’t want to be relying on other scores to get us over the line now – so far we have done the business ourselves to drag ourselves into a lot healthier position, in 16th, and looking at teams above us, as well.

“We are going to Sunderland looking to add to the points tally. Of course we are in a much better position – everyone can see that. But we can’t stand still. I’m not here to allow people to stand still. We need to keep driving forward.