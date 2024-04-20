Sunderland vs Millwall: Team news and injury latest as Mike Dodds' side prepare for Championship match
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Millwall
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Predicted Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Watmore, Flemming, Obafemi
Harris on Sunderland fixture
Here’s what Millwall boss Harris had to say about Millwall’s relegation battle and today’s match:
“We don’t want to be relying on other scores to get us over the line now – so far we have done the business ourselves to drag ourselves into a lot healthier position, in 16th, and looking at teams above us, as well.
“We are going to Sunderland looking to add to the points tally. Of course we are in a much better position – everyone can see that. But we can’t stand still. I’m not here to allow people to stand still. We need to keep driving forward.
“We want to get back to positive results on the road. That’s a huge part of my thought process in my mind as well, we’re not happy with the defeats we’ve had of late away and I want to put that right.”
How Millwall are shaping up
Since Neil Harris was reappointed in February, Millwall have taken 13 points from 15 available at home. Away from The Den, the Lions have won just once under Harris this year, beating Southampton in his first game in charge, while losing matches against Leeds, Rotherham and Huddersfield.
Back-to-back home wins against Leicester and Cardiff have moved Millwall six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining this season.
Former Sunderland players George Honeyman and Duncan Watmore are both injury doubts ahead of today’s fixture.
Dodds on Millwall
Here’s what Sunderland boss Mike Dodds had to say about Millwall in yesterday’s press conference:
“Neil Harris has done extremely well in terms of getting the absolute maximum amount out of what he's got at his disposal.
“They are really well organised in particular out of possession and they are a real threat on transition. A lot of their goals, since Neil has come in, are via transitions and as always, they are a threat from set pieces.
“He has got a really well-organised team which gives you a really strong foundation in the games and he's got two real obvious threats in terms of set pieces and transitions, so results are picked up for them.
“It's going to be a really difficult game and we are going to have to make sure we manage all those bits in particular out of possession.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
It’s hoped that both Dennis Cirkin (below) will be able to return from a hamstring injury before the end of the season, yet today’s match will come too soon for the full-back.
Corry Evans could return to the squad after over a year out with an ACL injury.
Nazariy Rusyn and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined, along with long-term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match against Millwall at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at West Brom last weekend, while Mike Dodds’ side have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the game, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction. Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.
