Sunderland vs Millwall: Mike Dodds reveals injury latest, early team news and transfer stance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Millwall - with interim head coach Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats beat play-off contenders West Brom last weekend, after Pierre Ekwah scored the only goal of the game. Millwall also took all three points as they beat Cardiff 3-1 last time out, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Dodds speaks to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Dodds on Cirkin and Evans
“It will definitely be too soon for Dennis. I’ve had a conversation with Dennis this morning. He part trained with the group. Obviously Dennis is very keen to be back amongst the squad and try and get involved. Unfortunately I’m going to have to be the voice of reason for him because he’s had a significant amount of time off. We want to try and get him on the pitch before the summer but I think we are going to have to take it week by week.
“Corry had a week where he had a little bit of a flare up with his groin. He has been training with the group. If not this weekend, definitely the following weekend providing everything goes alright with Corry.”
Dodds on preparing for Millwall
“The group are ok. We are fully prepared for the weekend. Obviously we have tomorrow for some final preparations. We know the game on Saturday is going to be a different type of game and we have to be ready for that.”
Dodds is here
Team news
In terms of team news, it’s hoped that both Dennis Cirkin (below) and Corry Evans will be able to feature before the end of the season, yet it’s unclear if they'll be available for Saturday’s match.
Nazariy Rusyn and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined, along with long-term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt.
We’ll get a further update from Dodds this afternoon.
Dodds on transfers
While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen over the summer, the club are likely to field interest in many of their key players.
When asked about potentially selling some of the Black Cats’ best assets, Dodds said:
“It's got to be right for the football club and all those players are under contract, I don't know the exact ins and outs because my focus is on the grass, but my understanding is that they have lengthy contracts and so the club are in a strong position.
“So it's really clear that if anyone wants to come and take a Sunderland player then they're going to have to pay the premium because whoever it is, you're talking about a young player who has already done well but still has the potential to develop further. You're also talking about a player with time on their contract so when you put those three things together, it's clear that you would have to pay a premium.”
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mike Dodds’ pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Millwall.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media just after 12:15, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.