Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Updates and analysis as Bradley Dack makes way at half-time

Live updates as Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 16:08 BST
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Millwall

14:20 BSTUpdated 16:05 BST

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Millwall 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Styles, Bellingham, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Dack (Hume, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Hume, Hjelde, Evans, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow

Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Honeyman, De Norre, Saville, Longman, Fleming, Obafemi

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Esse, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw

16:08 BST

48' Over from Hume

Hume fires an effort over the bar within minutes of coming on.

The defender is playing as a right-sided centre-back in a back three, while Alese has gone to left wing-back.

Styles is now in midfield, with Bellingham up front.

16:05 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

The second half is under way.

16:04 BST

HALF-TIME CHANGE

Hume replaces Dack at the interval.

15:50 BST

HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MILLWALL 0

15:46 BST

One minute added time

One minute added on.

15:44 BST

43' Obafemi booked

Obafemi is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on O’Nien.

15:44 BST

39' Neither side threatening

Neither side has threatened in the last few minutes, with both teams playing safe passes.

Longman managed to get on the ball down Millwall’s right there but his cross was comfortably held by Patterson.

15:38 BST

31' Rigg looking bright

15:29 BST

28' Important block from Ballard

Ballard does well to block Longman’s low cross from the right and turn the ball behind for a corner.

