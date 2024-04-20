Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Updates and analysis as Bradley Dack makes way at half-time
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Millwall 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Styles, Bellingham, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Dack (Hume, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Hume, Hjelde, Evans, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow
Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Honeyman, De Norre, Saville, Longman, Fleming, Obafemi
Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Esse, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw
48' Over from Hume
Hume fires an effort over the bar within minutes of coming on.
The defender is playing as a right-sided centre-back in a back three, while Alese has gone to left wing-back.
Styles is now in midfield, with Bellingham up front.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
The second half is under way.
HALF-TIME CHANGE
Hume replaces Dack at the interval.
HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MILLWALL 0
One minute added time
One minute added on.
43' Obafemi booked
Obafemi is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on O’Nien.
39' Neither side threatening
Neither side has threatened in the last few minutes, with both teams playing safe passes.
Longman managed to get on the ball down Millwall’s right there but his cross was comfortably held by Patterson.
31' Rigg looking bright
28' Important block from Ballard
Ballard does well to block Longman’s low cross from the right and turn the ball behind for a corner.
