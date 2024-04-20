Sunderland vs Millwall: Dan Neil injury blow, team news as Bradley Dack starts and Mike Dodds makes changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Millwall
What to make of those sides
So it’s two changes for Sunderland following last week’s match at West Brom.
Aji Alese makes his first start since January, while Bradley Dack is named in the starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day.
Dan Neil drops out of the squad with an injury, while Trai Hume starts on the bench. Corry Evans returns to the matchday squad after over a year out with an ACL injury.
Millwall have made two changes following their 3-1 win over Cardiff last weekend, with former Sunderland player George Honeyman returning to the side.
Duncan Watmore starts on the bench for the visitors.
How Millwall will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
Dodds in his pre-match programme notes
“To bounce back and keep three clean sheets in a row following the disappointing performance against Blackburn Rovers shows the character in the group.
“Five clean sheets in six games has given us a strong platform to build on. We want to be more fluid in possession, but we look like a very tough team to play against.
“Our focus now is to give you something to shout about as the season comes to a close.
“We know today’s game is going to be another tough test – Millwall are a well-drilled team who have picked up some crucial wins over the past month or so to steer away from the relegation places.
“They will provide a different threat to what we have faced recently, but that’s the challenge this division presents and it’s a challenge that we, as a team, have to embrace.
“Your support at Leeds and West Brom last week was incredible and as ever, I’m sure you’ll be right behind us this afternoon.”
Back at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
Predicted Millwall XI: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Watmore, Flemming, Obafemi
Harris on Sunderland fixture
Here’s what Millwall boss Harris had to say about Millwall’s relegation battle and today’s match:
“We don’t want to be relying on other scores to get us over the line now – so far we have done the business ourselves to drag ourselves into a lot healthier position, in 16th, and looking at teams above us, as well.
“We are going to Sunderland looking to add to the points tally. Of course we are in a much better position – everyone can see that. But we can’t stand still. I’m not here to allow people to stand still. We need to keep driving forward.
“We want to get back to positive results on the road. That’s a huge part of my thought process in my mind as well, we’re not happy with the defeats we’ve had of late away and I want to put that right.”
How Millwall are shaping up
Since Neil Harris was reappointed in February, Millwall have taken 13 points from 15 available at home. Away from The Den, the Lions have won just once under Harris this year, beating Southampton in his first game in charge, while losing matches against Leeds, Rotherham and Huddersfield.
Back-to-back home wins against Leicester and Cardiff have moved Millwall six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining this season.
Former Sunderland players George Honeyman and Duncan Watmore are both injury doubts ahead of today’s fixture.
Dodds on Millwall
Here’s what Sunderland boss Mike Dodds had to say about Millwall in yesterday’s press conference:
“Neil Harris has done extremely well in terms of getting the absolute maximum amount out of what he's got at his disposal.
“They are really well organised in particular out of possession and they are a real threat on transition. A lot of their goals, since Neil has come in, are via transitions and as always, they are a threat from set pieces.
“He has got a really well-organised team which gives you a really strong foundation in the games and he's got two real obvious threats in terms of set pieces and transitions, so results are picked up for them.
“It's going to be a really difficult game and we are going to have to make sure we manage all those bits in particular out of possession.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
It’s hoped that both Dennis Cirkin (below) will be able to return from a hamstring injury before the end of the season, yet today’s match will come too soon for the full-back.
Corry Evans could return to the squad after over a year out with an ACL injury.
Nazariy Rusyn and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined, along with long-term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.