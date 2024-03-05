Live

Sunderland vs Leicester City LIVE: Jamie Vardy goal puts visitors before Luke O'Nien yellow card

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Leicester City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 21:29 GMT
Sunderland face Championship leaders Leicester City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive defeat. Leicester have also lost their last three matches, taking no points from games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:

Sunderland vs Leicester

19:01 GMTUpdated 21:29 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Leicester 1 (Vardy, 13)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Seelt, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah (Aouchiche, 59), Rigg (Styles, 82), Bellingham, (Rusyn, 82), Hemir (Mundle, 59)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Styles, Mundle, Ba, Aouciche, Rusyn, Kelly, Burstow

Leicester XI: Hermansen, Choudhury, Coady, Faes, Doyle, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Albrighton, Souttar, Ndidi, Marcal, Nelson, Iheanacho, Daka

21:28 GMT

82' Rusyn and Styles brought on

ON: Rusyn and Styles

OFF: Rigg and Bellingham

21:27 GMT

81' Over from Aouchiche

Aouhiche wins a free-kick on the edge of the box but sends his free-kick over the bar.

It comes after another low effort from Hume was saved.

A big 10 minutes to come.

21:24 GMT

79' Another Leicester change

ON: Iheanacho

OFF: Vardy

Vardy is withdrawn while receiving stick from the Sunderland fans. Teh Leicester striker reacts by waving his arms in the air.

21:19 GMT

73' Rigg effort saved

Sunderland register their second effort at goal but Rigg's low shot is comfortably saved by Hermansen.

21:16 GMT

71' First Leicester change

ON: Ndidi

OFF: Akgun

21:15 GMT

70' Leicester dropping back

Now Leicester are the team putting everyone behind the ball.

Remember they have lost their last three and are in need of a win to keep some distance at the top of the Championship.

21:13 GMT

67' Hermansen booked

The crowd are sensing their team are showing more attacking intent, with Leicester trying to slow the game down.

Hermansen is booked for time wasting after Rigg hit an effort over the bar.

21:10 GMT

64' Off the bar!

Aouchiche now sets up Hume, whose effort from distance is tipped onto the crossbar by Hermansen.

Mundle then heads the rebound wide.

21:09 GMT

62' Aouchiche shot blocked

Aouchiche almost makes an immediate impact as he makes a run down the left before his effort hits Faes.

It looks like Mundle is playing through the middle as a centre-forward.

