Sunderland vs Leicester City LIVE: Jamie Vardy goal puts visitors before Luke O'Nien yellow card
Sunderland face Championship leaders Leicester City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive defeat. Leicester have also lost their last three matches, taking no points from games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Seelt, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah (Aouchiche, 59), Rigg (Styles, 82), Bellingham, (Rusyn, 82), Hemir (Mundle, 59)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Styles, Mundle, Ba, Aouciche, Rusyn, Kelly, Burstow
Leicester XI: Hermansen, Choudhury, Coady, Faes, Doyle, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi, Vardy
Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Albrighton, Souttar, Ndidi, Marcal, Nelson, Iheanacho, Daka
82' Rusyn and Styles brought on
ON: Rusyn and Styles
OFF: Rigg and Bellingham
81' Over from Aouchiche
Aouhiche wins a free-kick on the edge of the box but sends his free-kick over the bar.
It comes after another low effort from Hume was saved.
A big 10 minutes to come.
79' Another Leicester change
ON: Iheanacho
OFF: Vardy
Vardy is withdrawn while receiving stick from the Sunderland fans. Teh Leicester striker reacts by waving his arms in the air.
73' Rigg effort saved
Sunderland register their second effort at goal but Rigg's low shot is comfortably saved by Hermansen.
71' First Leicester change
ON: Ndidi
OFF: Akgun
70' Leicester dropping back
Now Leicester are the team putting everyone behind the ball.
Remember they have lost their last three and are in need of a win to keep some distance at the top of the Championship.
67' Hermansen booked
The crowd are sensing their team are showing more attacking intent, with Leicester trying to slow the game down.
Hermansen is booked for time wasting after Rigg hit an effort over the bar.
64' Off the bar!
Aouchiche now sets up Hume, whose effort from distance is tipped onto the crossbar by Hermansen.
Mundle then heads the rebound wide.
62' Aouchiche shot blocked
Aouchiche almost makes an immediate impact as he makes a run down the left before his effort hits Faes.
It looks like Mundle is playing through the middle as a centre-forward.