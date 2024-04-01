Sunderland vs Blackburn LIVE: Sammie Szmodics goals put visitors ahead after early Rovers injury blow
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run by beating Cardiff 2-0 last time out, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich on Friday and are just three points above the relegation zone.
We'll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland vs Blackburn
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Blackburn 2 (Szmodics, 29, 36)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Aouchiche, Mundle, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Hjelde, Pembele, Ba, Clarke, Rigg, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Hyam. S. Wharton, Pickering (Chrisene, 19) , Tronstad, Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Szmodics, Gallagher, Dolan
Subs: Wahlstedt, Carter, Buckley, McFadzean, Moran, Buckley, Markanday, Telovic, Chrisene
45+2' Neil shot blocked
Neil finds himself in the Blackburn box but sees his effort blocked.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
43' No one to convert
Styles has made some good runs down the left in this first half.
The full-back was released down the left by Bellingham there, but no one was there to convert the former's cross into the box.
37' Could have been three
Blackburn go close again as Rankin-Costello's low shot from the edge of the box is held by Patterson.
The home fans are starting to vent their frustrations.
36' Goal Blackburn (Szmodics)
The visitors have a second.
It comes after a strange decision when Roberts was penalised for a push, which looked like it was inside the box.
A free-kick was given instead, yet it didn't matter as Sunderland failed to clear the cross. Rankin-Costello then cut the ball back for Szmodics who converted his second.
0-2.
29' Goal Blackburn (Szmodics)
Blackburn lead.
Sunderland had just become a bit passive and pay the price.
Roberts lost out inside his own half, before Dolan slipped the ball through to Szmodics, who beat Patterson with a low finish from the left of the box. That's his 28th goal of the season in all competitions.
0-1.
22' Big applause for Jack Clarke
There's a big applause for Jack Clarke as the winger jogs down the touchline to warm up.
Dolan has just scuffed a shot wide from distance for the visitors.
19' Early change for Blackburn
Blackburn are forced into an early change as Pickering is withdrawn due to an injury.
Ben Chrisene takes his place.
16' Important block by O'Nien
Blackburn are just starting to pose an attacking threat.
Hedges broke forward down the right there before cutting the ball back to Rankin-Costello inside the Sunderland box.
O'Nien was alert to block the effort.
