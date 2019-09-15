Sunderland under-18s concede TEN in Everton drubbing
Sunderland’s under-18s crashed to an embarrassing 10-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday, writes Neville Pilkington.
It was an utterly humiliating debacle yet there were mitigating factors.
Because of five long term injuries and promotions to the U-23 side of key players, Sunderlands very young team consisted of nine first years.
They were simply overwhelmed and could not cope with an excellent Everton outfit.
Goals by Seb Quirk (2) Tyler Onyango and Tom Cannon(2) saw the Toffees 5-0 up at the break.
When asked what was his instructions were at half-time, Sunderland coach Paul Brayson said "I told them not to concede another goal.
His instructions went unheeded as Cannon added two more in the first five minutes to take his total to four with Lewis Warrington, Rhys Hughes and Max Thomson completing the rout in the 90th minute.Next week Sunderland play old rivals Newcastle United at the Academy. The Tynesiders also have a young side so it should be a more even game.
Coach Brayson reflected "It was an absolute disaster and tough to take. Rest assured, we will be working flat out all next week to try and restore confidence and some pride."Sunderland: Cameron, Wombwell, Armstrong, Bags, Pye, Dicchio, Jones, Kraku, Watts (Bruce 70), Foster (Wilds 80), Kiernan. Subs not used: Barnet, Newman, Taylor.
Everton U18s: McIntyre, Hosie (65' Higgins), Lowey, Welch, D Thompson [Y], Hughes (c), Quirk, Onyango, Cannon (76' M Thompson), Carroll, Dobbin (65' Warrington). Subs not Used: Rose, Jon Anderson.