Sunderland U23 boss reveals why highly-rated young forward was sent out on loan

The tricky winger featured in the under-23s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa under-23s in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last Friday evening but still managed to impress despite the disappointing defeat.

He’s did smashing [Friday night]. We’re really, really pleased with him,” Dickman explained. “It’s been a process and a journey which has been a really, really long one for him.”

The Back Cats’ youth team manager then revealed the 19-year-old would be exiting the Stadium of Light on a loan move until January.

“A loan will be a good option for him at this moment in time,” he added. “For his development, he does need to get out there and play some men’s football.”

Harrogate Town’s manager, former Black Cat Paul Thirlwell, attended the under-23s' defeat to the Villans - which prompted him to jump at the chance of signing the youngster.

"I got a text last week saying that Jack might be available,” said Thirlwell, who also featured for Sheffield United and Carlisle United. “He's a lad with a lot of potential so we went and had a look at him in a game against Aston Villa on Friday night.

"To be fair, he really stood out and he will add something a bit different to what we already have in the building. He's got two good feet and he's in the squad to help us create and score goals.

Dickman, despite his team’s poor run of form producing just one point from their opening three games, feels the move is the latest success story from Sunderland’s set-up at the Academy of Light

“The fact that we had seven lads in and around the first team for the Carabao Cup game (against Burnley) mid-week was great for us as an academy.

“It’s important for us to keep improving, for players to keep developing.