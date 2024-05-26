Sunderland U21s team revealed for Premier League 2 final against Tottenham without Chris Rigg

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th May 2024, 14:04 BST
Team news as Sunderland’s under-21s side face Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final of Premier League 2.

Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty has named an unchanged side for their Premier League 2 final against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The young Black Cats claimed a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading after extra-time last time out, following wins over West Ham (on penalties) and Wolves in the previous knockout matches.

Chris Rigg is unavailable, with the teenage midfielder representing England at the European U17 Championships finals in Cyprus. Fellow midfielder Marshall Burke remains sidelined with an injury, after missing the side’s last two matches.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Tottenham: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, H. Jones, Watson, Kelly, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi

Subs: Chibueze, Chungh, Lavery, Ryder, J.Jones

