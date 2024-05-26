Sunderland U21s team revealed for Premier League 2 final against Tottenham without Chris Rigg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty has named an unchanged side for their Premier League 2 final against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The young Black Cats claimed a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading after extra-time last time out, following wins over West Ham (on penalties) and Wolves in the previous knockout matches.
Chris Rigg is unavailable, with the teenage midfielder representing England at the European U17 Championships finals in Cyprus. Fellow midfielder Marshall Burke remains sidelined with an injury, after missing the side’s last two matches.
Sunderland U21s XI to play Tottenham: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, H. Jones, Watson, Kelly, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi
Subs: Chibueze, Chungh, Lavery, Ryder, J.Jones
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.