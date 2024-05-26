Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Team news as Sunderland’s under-21s side face Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final of Premier League 2.

Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty has named an unchanged side for their Premier League 2 final against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The young Black Cats claimed a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading after extra-time last time out, following wins over West Ham (on penalties) and Wolves in the previous knockout matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Rigg is unavailable, with the teenage midfielder representing England at the European U17 Championships finals in Cyprus. Fellow midfielder Marshall Burke remains sidelined with an injury, after missing the side’s last two matches.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Tottenham: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, H. Jones, Watson, Kelly, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi