Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have elected not to name any first-team players in their starting XI for their under-21s fixture against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

The young Black Cats have used the Premier League 2 competition to give game time to those who haven’t started for the senior side, like when Graeme Murty’s side faced Newcastle and Leicester last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caden Kelly and Harrison Jones, who have both been part of the first-team’s matchday squad this season, will start against Middlesbrough, along with 17-year-old winger Tom Watson.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Middlesbrough: Richardson, Lavery, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Burke, Jones, Watson, Kelly, Ogunsuyi