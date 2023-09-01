Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs after his move to Wolfsburg collapsed.

Sunderland were loosely linked with the 23-year-old forward earlier this summer, with Italian newspaper Resto del Carlino claiming the Black Cats and Southampton had expressed an interest.

It was then reported Bundesliga side Wolfsburg had agreed a fee of around £8million to sign van Hooijdonk, yet the move is said to have broken down.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Brentford are ‘readying late moves’ for the striker ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Sunderland are also in the market to sign at least one more forward, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn has been a long-term target this summer and has been widely expected to complete his move to Wearside in recent days.

Rusyn, 24, would command a significant fee, yet it’s possible Sunderland could sign two more forwards before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with one who is more versatile and capable of playing in a wide position.

The Back Cats were also credited with interest in PSG right-back Colin Dagba last month, with the 24-year-old surplus to requirements at the French club.

Yet according to RMC Sport, Dagba has arrived at Ligue 1 club Auxerre ahead of a season-long loan deal.

Sunderland have agreed to sell Lynden Gooch to Stoke, which may leave them short of options in the right-back position.