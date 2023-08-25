Sunderland look set for a busy end to the transfer window - with in and outgoings still expected at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s some of the latest Black Cats transfer gossip from around the web ahead of next week’s deadline on Friday, September 1.

Striker in talks over Bundesliga move

Sunderland were linked with Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk earlier this summer, with Italian newspaper Resto del Carlino claiming the Black Cats and Southampton had expressed an interest.

The 23-year-old frontman has two years left on his contract at Serie A side Bologna, after scoring 16 goals in 33 league appearances during a loan spell at Dutch club Heerenveen last season.

Yet according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and Bologna are in negotiations about van Hooijdonk, with the forward keen on the move.

Danny Batth latest

In terms of potential outgoings, it’s been well known that Blackburn are interested in signing Sunderland defender Danny Batth this summer.

Financial issues at Ewood Park have made signing players challenging, though, despite Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson wanting more players to bolster his squad.

And according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Rovers have now pulled out of a deal to sign Batth, 32, after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Transfer target moves to Birmingham

Finally, former Sunderland transfer target Jay Stansfield has completed a loan move from Fulham to Birmingham.

The 20-year-old forward was one of the players Sunderland were considering as the Black Cats explored the Premier League loan market.

Stansfield told Birmingham’s website: "It has been a long time coming. I have been in contact with a lot of people in the last three or four weeks and I made the decision to come here.

"It is a very family club and I can’t wait to get started.