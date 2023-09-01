Sunderland could have some extra time in which to seal deals before the end of the transfer window - with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have been looking to revamp their forward line, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Sunderland are also closing in on the signing of long-term target Nazariy Rusyn from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk, while looking to strengthen their options in central midfield.

The Black Cats have also been trying to find a replacement for Lynden Gooch, who has agreed to join Stoke, at right-back.

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings

As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a deal sheet.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs, player involved and fee being paid - if there is one.

Deal sheets can’t be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day, while they must be submitted and fully completed, by 11pm.