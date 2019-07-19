Sunderland transfer chief hints at loan signing plans at recruitment meeting with a difference
Sunderland’s head of recruitment Tony Coton attended a transfer meeting with a difference this week – and hinted the club are eyeing up loan moves.
Football recruitment chiefs from clubs across the country met at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge this week to discuss possible transfer deals and to learn more about players available for permanent and loan deals.
The speed-dating style event featured in a piece by the New York Times.
Sunderland have so far signed three players this summer and are currently operating a one in, one out policy as Jack Ross looks to add the extra touches needed to his squad to battle for automatic promotion.
Coton hinted that loan deals will be among the business being done in the coming weeks.
Coton told the New York Times: “If you can progress talks with the two clubs then you’re in a stronger position than an agent trying to broker deals, getting in this, getting that.
“Here I will hear it from the horse’s mouth now exactly how much the player’s earning at that club and I can say, ‘Yes we can go to that,’ or ‘No we can’t go to that,’ without the agent getting involved because invariably the agent will inflate what he’s on to try and increase his wages and for a loan I don’t think that’s right.”
Coton, the New York Times report, was at the event to pick up a few loan players and try to find buyers for players from Sunderland’s Premier League days. Bryan Oviedo, the highest earner, is one likely to move on this summer.